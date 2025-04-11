MCX Gold Touched New All Time High Of Rs 93,736 Per 10 Gram

New Delhi: The rise in gold prices is showing no sign of dropping any time soon. Not only in the domestic markets but also in the international markets, gold prices are reaching new heights every day. Experts believe that in view of the fear of a tariff war, there is global economic uncertainty at present. In such a situation, this rise in gold may continue for a long time.

On April 11, the MCX Gold June Futures opened with a gap up by more than 1.50% and reached a new all-time high of Rs 93736. Gold prices extended sharp gains in Asian trading on Thursday, approaching a record high, as safe-haven demand remained firm amid escalating trade tensions with China despite President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most countries.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Anuj Gupta, commodities head at HDFC securities said hundreds of Indonesians are flocking to buy gold bars, betting that the precious metal’s value could shield them from tougher economic times ahead as the currency and the stock market tumble in South East Asia’s largest economy. He also said that Gold extended its gain in the international market, trading at a fresh record high of $3219/oz, as fears of a global trade war plunging the world economy into recession reignited demand for safe-haven assets.

Furthermore, Trump's tariff policy continued to weigh down on the US dollar, which declined below the 100 level, further benefiting gold prices. While Manav Modi, senior analyst, commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial services believe that Gold climbed to a fresh record high above $3200 after a brief consolidation last week, as investors sought safety amid ongoing market volatility and trade tensions.

Despite US President Trump announcing a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, uncertainty lingered with overall tariffs on Chinese imports now totaling at least 145%, including a 125% base rate and additional retaliatory levies.

According to Modi, the pace of escalation between the US and China is much higher and faster than in President Trump's 2016 era, if a negotiation doesn't happen soon it could give rise to further uncertainties in the market. Economic data added to the cautious mood, with US CPI coming in lower than expected at 2.4% and monthly inflation turning negative at -0.1% versus 0.2% previously, raising concerns over growth.

While weekly jobless claims met expectations, focus now shifts to the US. PPI data due for release late Friday. It could offer further clues on inflation trends. According to the minutes of the March 18–19 FOMC meeting, almost all Federal Reserve officials viewed inflation risks as tilted to the upside and employment risks to the downside, suggesting a cautious approach and the need for more clarity before any potential rate cut, he added.