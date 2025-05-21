MCX Gold Gains Despite Dip From Peak; Global Uncertainty Supports Prices

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Gold prices started rising again. On June 5 futures, MCX Gold was trading at 95,575 rupees per 10 gram at around 1:15 PM, which was up by 734 rupees (0.77 percent). This increase is despite a drop of around 2,000 rupees from last month's peak.

Trend shows that Gold prices fluctuated but stayed within a set range. Investors shifted focus from Moody’s US downgrade to the Federal Reserve’s rate decisions and the broader US economy. Also Gold gained on Tuesday during a volatile session. Safe-haven demand rose after the downgrade and growing US debt concerns. On Tuesday the US Dollar Index fell to 99.69, down by 0.43points or 0.43%. Besides this, global stock markets also declined. This has supported gold and other precious metals.

Experts believe that further support came from rate cuts in China and Australia. China cut its 1-year and 5-year loan rates by 10 basis points. Australia lowered its rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday. For investors, gold's surge is a signal of ongoing global uncertainty. The metal remains a key safe-haven asset, especially with domestic and international markets facing volatility.

Central bank gold reserves as a proportion of total assets held (ETV Bharat)

On the recent trend, Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of Riddi Siddhi Bullions Limited told ETV Bharat that the top has been made in the gold prices for 2025 at $3500 (Rs 99000).

"Prices are expected to consolidate here for weeks. We can see profit-booking as there is ease in the Tariff War- a 90-day pause in tariffs to 10% between the US and China," added Kothari.

According to him the factors that will support prices at lower levels are continued Geopolitical Tensions – Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel and Monetary Easing policy – Rate Cuts – around the world. "The maximum downside expected is $3000 (Rs 87000) if the tariff war and geopolitical risk premium fade away," said Kothari.

Experts also believe that Gold prices are expected to remain volatile this week due to fluctuations in the dollar index and ongoing developments related to the Russia-Ukraine peace deal. This precious metal prices may find support at around $3,120 per troy ounce for gold. Hopes for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, driven by efforts from the US President Donald Trump, could potentially cap any significant gains in gold and silver prices.

Demand and ETF flows decline

According to the World Gold Council, the recent surge in gold prices was driven by a weakening US dollar, rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties, and strong inflows into global gold ETFs. However, those gains have since tapered off. As of May, the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) Gold PM price has dropped by 8%. In India, domestic gold prices followed the global trend but with a slightly milder decline of around 5 percent partly cushioned by the strengthening Indian rupee.

Gold jewellery sales in India remained largely subdued through April and early May, except for a brief spike on Akshaya Tritiya. High and fluctuating gold prices, combined with broader economic concerns, led many consumers to delay purchases or opt for lighter-weight jewellery even in the festive season, that better suited their budgets. Meanwhile Indian gold ETFs saw net outflows for the second consecutive month in April. According to AMFI data, redemptions hit a record INR 16.69 billion (about US\$195 million), as investors likely took profits after gold touched new highs.

Rising central bank demand

According to a recent report of Goldman Sachs, Gold gained increased attention from traders, investors and central banks as well, as it continues to serve as both a volatile commodity and a long-term financial asset. Despite sharp price swings gold has repeatedly reached record highs in recent years. Since March, investor interest has grown amid economic uncertainty and market volatility. Research also suggest that sustained demand from central banks over the coming years is expected to further drive prices upward, it added.

Report further says that a recent 5% drop in gold prices puzzled some investors, especially as it coincided with a stock market decline —an unusual pattern given gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset. Since 2022 these purchases on the London over-the-counter market have surged fivefold.