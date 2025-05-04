ETV Bharat / business

Seven Of Top 10 Firms See Rs 2.31 Lakh Cr Jump In Valuation Last Week; Reliance Biggest Winner

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms surged by Rs 2.31 lakh crore (Rs 2,31,177.3 crore) in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer amid a largely optimistic trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys and ITC emerged as the gainers in the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever faced losses in their valuation. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,289.46 points or 1.62 per cent. Equity markets were closed on Thursday for 'Maharashtra Day'.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,64,959.62 crore to Rs 19,24,235.76 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by Rs 20,755.67 crore to Rs 10,56,029.91 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 19,381.9 crore to Rs 10,20,200.69 crore in its valuation.