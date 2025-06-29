ETV Bharat / business

Mcap Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Surges By Rs 2.34 Lakh Crore; Reliance Biggest Gainer

A screen displays the market fluctuation of the commodities at Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE), in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,34,565.53 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in-line with a buoyant trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent. From the top-10 pack, Infosys emerged as the only laggard, facing erosion from its valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by Rs 69,556.91 crore to Rs 20,51,590.51 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by Rs 51,860.65 crore to Rs 11,56,329.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 37,342.73 crore to Rs 15,44,624.52 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 26,037.88 crore to Rs 5,88,213.55 crore and that of ICICI Bank edged higher by Rs 24,649.73 crore to Rs 10,43,037.49 crore.