Mcap Of 5 Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Tumbles Rs 1.85 lakh Cr; HDFC Bank Hit Hard

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most-valued firms tumbled Rs 1,85,952.31 crore last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a weak trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,844.2 points or 2.32 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 573.25 points or 2.38 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and the latest entrant in the top-10 pack -- HCL Technologies, were the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 70,479.23 crore to Rs 12,67,440.61 crore.

The Kolkata-based diversified entity ITC's valuation tumbled Rs 46,481 crore to Rs 5,56,583.44 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India slumped Rs 44,935.46 crore to Rs 6,63,233.14 crore and that of Reliance Industries eroded by Rs 12,179.13 crore to Rs 16,81,194.35 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by Rs 11,877.49 crore to Rs 8,81,501.01 crore.