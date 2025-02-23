ETV Bharat / business

Mcap of Eight of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Erodes Rs 1.65 Lakh Cr; TCS Hit Hard

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded Rs 1,65,784.9 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 628.15 points, or 0.82 per cent, while the Nifty went lower 133.35 points, or 0.58 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS tanked Rs 53,185.89 crore to Rs 13,69,717.48 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (mcap) dropped Rs 44,407.77 crore to Rs 9,34,223.77 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 18,235.45 crore to Rs 8,70,579.68 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever plunged Rs 17,962.62 crore to Rs 5,26,684.38 crore.

Infosys faced an erosion of Rs 17,086.61 crore to Rs 7,53,700.15 crore from its market valuation.