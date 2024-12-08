ETV Bharat / business

Mcap Of 6 Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump Rs 2 Lakh Crore; TCS, HDFC Bank Lead Gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped Rs 2,03,116.81 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,906.33 points or 2.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 546.7 points or 2.26 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and State Bank of India were the winners from the pack, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever emerged the laggards.

The market valuation of TCS surged from Rs 62,574.82 crore to Rs 16,08,782.61 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 45,338.17 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 14,19,270.28 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 26,885.8 crore to Rs 7,98,560.13 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared Rs 26,185.14 crore to Rs 17,75,176.68 crore.