Maruti Suzuki Ordered To Pay Rs 2 Lakh Compensation To Tamil Nadu Buyer In Car Defect Case

Thiruvarur: A consumer court in Tamil Nadu’s district ordered automobile conglomerate Maruti Suzuki to pay compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to a customer for selling him a defective car.

Karunanidhi (70), a resident of Madukkoor town, bought a Maruti Celerio car from PLA Motors, a Maruti dealer in Thanjavur, on May 14 last year for Rs. 659,447. After PLA told him that he would get an additional warranty of 3 years or up to one lakh kilometres in addition to the existing 2-year warranty by paying Rs. 10,280, he paid the additional money and got the warranty.

However, he heard an unusual noise coming from the engine area of the car, after which he flagged the issue and sent an email to Maruti Suzuki's customer service department.

“After the complaint mail, I then took the car to PLA Motors in Thanjavur for a free service on June 21. “The company technician inspected the car and said that the noise was fixed after a few hours,” Karunanidhi said. “However, noise continued to increase, so I had to bring the car in for service again on September 10 and 16. The company technician serviced the car and claimed that he had fixed the problem, but the noise reemerged,” he said.