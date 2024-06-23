Maruti Suzuki Gears Up To Launch New Gen Cars With CNG, EV Versions In Indian Market

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki, a renowned name in the country, stands at the top place with the highest car sales every year. Continuing their numero uno position, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch three new cars in the Indian market in the next few months. They are Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG, new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki EVX SUV. It seems that these new model cars will have new types of engines and features.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: It seems that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift car will be released in a CNG version. It is reported that this car will be launched in the second half of this year. This car is currently being redesigned to suit the Indian road conditions. But, experts say that the power output will decrease due to this CNG. But, it is reported to give a mileage of 32 km/kg. According to market sources, the price of the car with a CNG engine will be Rs 90,000 to Rs 95,000 more than the petrol version.

New Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire: This new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire car is likely to be launched in July. Earlier, the 'Dzire' model was sold in large numbers in the country. Sales are expected to increase further with the new model. It seems that a new sunroof is also being installed on this car. If that happens, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be the first Sedan to get a sunroof facility.

It seems that this car comes with extra boot space. It is reported that all its measurements will be the same as the old model. This car is powered by a 1.2 litre Z series three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine.

It is reported that manual and automatic transmission features are added to it. In addition to these, the car also gets automatic HVAC, keyless entry, cruise control and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. New style front grille, upgraded headlamp, tail lamps and a new set of bumpers stand out.

Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV: Maruti Suzuki, which is entering the electric vehicle segment, is expected to launch the Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV in the Indian market by the end of 2024. This car, which is currently being tested, is being built on a Born-Electric Skateboard platform. This will be used in the cars being jointly produced by Maruti-Toyota.

The car is 4.3 metres long with a wheelbase of 2700mm. According to the company, these cars are available in two battery pack options. It has a 48 kWh battery with a range of 400 km on a single charge. Another is the 60 kWh battery, which gives a range of 550 km. Maruti Suzuki will launch this car to compete with Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

