Maruti Reduces Vehicle Prices To Offer GST Rate Cut Benefit To Customers; Entry-Level Models Get Deeper Cuts

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced a reduction in prices of its entire model range by up to Rs 1,29,600 from September 22 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers. The country’s largest car manufacturer also said it has cut down prices of small cars over and above the GST benefit of 8.5 per cent to make vehicles more affordable for two-wheeler users.

With effect from September 22, the company will pass on the full benefit of the recent reduction in GST rates on automobiles to customers, in line with the revised GST regulations taking effect on that date, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing. To provide a further stimulus to the Indian passenger vehicle industry, the company has reduced the prices of entry-level cars, it added.

The prices of entry-level model S Presso will go down by up to Rs 1,29,600; Alto K10 by up to Rs 1,07,600; Celerio by Rs to 94,100; Wagon-R by up to Rs 79,600 and Ignis by up to Rs 71,300, the auto major said.

Price of premium hatchback Swift is reduced by up to Rs 84,600; Baleno by up to Rs 86,100; Tour S by up Rs 67,200; Dzire by up to Rs 87,700; Fronx by up to Rs 1,12,600; Brezza by up to Rs 1,12,700; Grand Vitara by up to Rs 1.07 lakh; Jimny by up to Rs 51,900; Ertiga by up to Rs 46,400 and XL6 by up to up to Rs 52,000, it added.