Markets Turn Flat in Highly Volatile Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday but were trading flat in a highly volatile trade tracking sluggish global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 46.5 points to 81,402.34 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 13.15 points to 24,849.25.

However, later both the benchmark indices turned flat. Among the Sensex firms, PowerGrid Corp, NTPC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Nestle India were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower. The US markets eked out modest gains and closed higher on Monday.

"Sustained capital flows into mutual funds and the retail investor enthusiasm will keep the market resilient. The elevated valuations continue to be a concern, particularly in the broader market. A healthy trend in the market now is that high-quality stocks with good earnings visibility are gaining strength on buying by institutions.