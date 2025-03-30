ETV Bharat / business

Markets To Track Reciprocal Tariffs, Global Trends, FII Trading In Holiday-Shortened Week: Analysts

New Delhi: The implication of April 2 reciprocal tariffs on global trade, trends in overseas markets and trading activity of foreign investors would dictate equity investors' sentiment in a holiday-shortened week ahead, according to analysts.

Stock markets will remain closed on Monday for Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The US has threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on its key trading partners, including India, on April 2. "All eyes are now on Trump's April 2 tariff announcement," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Among macroeconomic data announcements this week, PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for manufacturing and services sectors would also be tracked by investors.

"With the upcoming holiday-shortened week, market participants will turn their attention to global developments in the absence of major domestic triggers. The implementation of reciprocal tariffs from April 2 and its broader implications on global trade will be closely monitored," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

"Going forward, the trend in FII flows will depend mainly on Trump's reciprocal tariffs expected on April 2nd. If the tariffs are not severe, the rally may continue," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.