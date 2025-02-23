ETV Bharat / business

Markets to Track Global Cues, FII Trading Activity, News Flow on Tariffs This Week: Analysts

New Delhi: Global trends, trading activity of foreign investors and news flow on tariffs are expected to influence movement in the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday for 'Mahashivratri'.

"This week, we expect Nifty to remain in consolidation mode; tracking the mixed global market cues, US trade policy announcements and geopolitical developments with regards to the Russia-Ukraine war," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

The movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend would also dictate market trends this week.

"Investors are keeping a close eye on upcoming pivotal indicators, such as the US Core PCE Price Index and India's GDP growth rate. The market's mood remains cautious, with pessimistic sentiments likely to linger until there is a marked improvement in corporate earnings and a conducive environment with easy global liquidity and stabilised currency," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.