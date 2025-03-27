ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound In Early Trade Amid Foreign Fund Inflows

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous session as continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries supported the recovery in equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 202.83 points to 77,491.33 in early trade despite a weak opening. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.65 points to 23,535.50, recovering all the opening lost ground.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Titan, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. Tata Motors tanked 5 per cent after US President Donald Trump announced he will impose 25 per cent tariffs on imported cars.

Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were also the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,240.55 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.