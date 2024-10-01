ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound In Early Trade After Sharp Drubbing In Previous Session

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

In the wake of increased buying in IT stocks and a recovery in the Japanese markets, the Indian stock market indices rebounded after a significant decline in the previous trading session. The BSE Sensex rose by 348.1 points to reach 84,647.88 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty increased by 96.75 points to reach 25,907.60.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, after a sharp decline in the previous trade, amid buying in IT stocks and recovery in Japanese markets. The BSE Sensex climbed 348.1 points to 84,647.88 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.75 points to 25,907.60. From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Titan were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Tokyo traded higher. South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. Mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week due to the holiday. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,791.93 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,645.80 crore, according to exchange data.

"FII selling is likely to be absorbed by DII buying and, therefore, it is unlikely to do serious long-term damage to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. The unusual volatility in stock markets is reflected in the 8 per cent spike in the Shanghai Composite index and the 4.8 per cent crash in the Nikkei index yesterday, Vijayakumar said. "This extreme volatility is likely to stabilise soon," he added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.29 per cent to USD 71.77 per barrel. The BSE benchmark tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78 on Monday. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14. The Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41 per cent to 25,810.85.

Read More

  1. Sensex, Nifty Draw Back From Lifetime Highs On Profit Taking; HDFC Bank, ICICI Major Drag
  2. Markets Turn Flat in Highly Volatile Trade

Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, after a sharp decline in the previous trade, amid buying in IT stocks and recovery in Japanese markets. The BSE Sensex climbed 348.1 points to 84,647.88 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.75 points to 25,907.60. From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Titan were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Tokyo traded higher. South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. Mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week due to the holiday. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,791.93 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,645.80 crore, according to exchange data.

"FII selling is likely to be absorbed by DII buying and, therefore, it is unlikely to do serious long-term damage to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. The unusual volatility in stock markets is reflected in the 8 per cent spike in the Shanghai Composite index and the 4.8 per cent crash in the Nikkei index yesterday, Vijayakumar said. "This extreme volatility is likely to stabilise soon," he added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.29 per cent to USD 71.77 per barrel. The BSE benchmark tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78 on Monday. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14. The Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41 per cent to 25,810.85.

Read More

  1. Sensex, Nifty Draw Back From Lifetime Highs On Profit Taking; HDFC Bank, ICICI Major Drag
  2. Markets Turn Flat in Highly Volatile Trade

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN STOCK MARKETSENSEXNIFTYSTOCK MARKET ON TUESAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.