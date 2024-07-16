ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rally for 3rd Day Running; Nifty Hits Fresh All-Time High

Indian equity markets continued their upward trend for the third consecutive day, driven by foreign funds. The BSE Sensex rose by 185.55 points to reach 80,850.41, while the NSE Nifty hit a new all-time high of 24,650.05, supported by gains in stocks like Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, and Infosys among others.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the third day running in early trade on Tuesday, with the Nifty hitting its new all-time peak, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the United States markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 185.55 points to 80,850.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 63.35 points to hit a new all-time peak of 24,650.05. Among the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Titan were the biggest winners.

Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,684.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.27 per cent to USD 84.62 a barrel. The BSE benchmark climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86 on Monday. The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.

