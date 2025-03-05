ETV Bharat / business

Markets Bounce Back In Tandem With Rally In Asian Peers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Wednesday amid value buying at lower levels as well as tracking the strong rally in Asian peers.

Market analysts said domestic equities were highly oversold and were due for a bounce.

Moreover, stocks in the Asia Pacific region traded on a positive note early on Wednesday on the tariff relief signal after President Donald Trump sparked a global selloff, they said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 564.80 points or 0.77 per cent to 73,554.73 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 176.65 points or 0.8 per cent to 22,259.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were the only laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher.

Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong also bounced back and were trading higher.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.