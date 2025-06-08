ETV Bharat / business

Market Valuation Of 9 Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps Rs 1 Lakh Cr; Reliance, HDFC Bank Shine

New Delhi: Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,00,850.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank stealing the show with maximum gain, in line with an optimistic trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 737.98 points, or 0.90 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the only laggard, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the gainers. The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 30,786.38 crore to Rs 19,53,480.09 crore, the most among top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation surged Rs 26,668.23 crore to Rs 15,15,853.85 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 12,322.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,82,469.45 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 9,790.87 crore to Rs 10,41,053.07 crore. Hindustan Unilever's mcap zoomed Rs 9,280.89 crore to Rs 5,61,282.11 crore.