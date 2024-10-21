ETV Bharat / business

'Mark Mobius' Idea Of Investing In India Speaks Volumes,' Says PM Modi; Find Out Who He Is

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday praised American-German investor Mark Mobius, who is considered a godfather for emerging markets such as India, China and Brazil among others. Addressing a programme organised by a news outlet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed India’s growth potential saying that marquee investors such as Mark Mobius are looking at the Indian markets favourably which speaks volumes about the country’s growth potential.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pointed out the longstanding love of global investors such as Mark Mobius for India. "Mark Mobius is one of the many people, who love India. His excitement about the opportunities here speaks volumes. When he suggests that global funds should invest at least 50 per cent in the Indian stock market, it carries a significant message," Modi said.

In August this year, Mark Mobius talked about investing in India and the US markets. He expressed his idea about investing fifty-fifty in both countries for the next six months, one year and beyond three years, as per reports. Addressing the programme, where emerging market investor Mark Mobius was present, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today so many things are happening in the country. A lot of rating agencies have upwardly revised India’s growth forecast due to the pace picked up by the country in our third term.”

“Here learned experts such as Mark Mobius are present, who love India the most. The way they are excited about investment opportunities in the country, it’s very important. When investors like him advise global funds to invest at least 50 per cent in India’s share markets then it speaks volumes, it’s a significant message,” said the Prime Minister.

In the programme, the Prime Minister also talked about the first 125 days of his third term. "I would like to share my experiences of these 125 days with you. In this period, 30 million new homes for the poor have been approved. In these 125 days, we have also started working on infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 trillion," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said there was no ill feeling for India around the world as it has friendly ties with almost all nations in the world. He also appreciated India's efforts towards eradicating poverty while pursuing national development.

Talking about the era of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the Prime Minister said India is powered by another AI--Aspirational India--which accelerates the country's growth.

He said the country will use technology in every sector to boost the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “This is the era of AI and the future of the world is linked with it.”

“India is powered by two AIs. For the world, it is Artificial Intelligence, but in India, it's Aspirational India plus Artificial Intelligence. When the two meet, it accelerates India's growth,” said the Prime Minister.

Talking about the country’s rapid growth during the time of great uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the war in the Middle East, the Prime Minister said India was a ray of hope for the world in these times.