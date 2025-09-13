ETV Bharat / business

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Calls For Digital Reforms, Lower GST To Strengthen India's Chit Fund Sector

Bengaluru: Chit funds, one of India's oldest financial systems, continue to be a vital source of economic support for millions who cannot easily access banks, said Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt. Ltd. Speaking at the All India Chit Fund Summit 2025 held in Bengaluru on Saturday, she highlighted the need to preserve and modernize this traditional savings network.

Addressing the summit, Sailaja suggested three major amendments needed in the Chit Funds Act, 1982.

First, she stressed the importance of allowing secure digital draws without mandatory physical presence, noting that the current law requires at least two subscribers to be physically present during a draw. "This requirement is impractical in today’s digital era. Verified online participation would ease operations and cut unnecessary burdens," she said.

Second, she pointed to delays caused by rules on unclaimed prize money. Presently, the security deposit of a chit can be released only after all subscribers' claims are settled. If a single subscriber fails to claim their prize, it can hold up the entire process. She recommended allowing companies to place unclaimed funds in a dedicated account and submit proof to the registrar for the timely release of the security deposit.