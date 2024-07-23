Major Thrust To Youth Development In Budget 2024 | Internships To 1 Cr Youth in Top 500 Companies: FM

New Delhi: In a major push to youth development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced internships to one crore youth in 500 firms with Rs 5000 as an incentive per month. This initiative aims to provide valuable experience and enhance professionalism and employability for youngsters across the country.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2024-25 in Parliament following the Economic Survey. This is the first budget of PM Narendra Modi's 3.0 government. Sitharaman in her budget speech pointed out nine priorities for this year's budget and coming years including productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive HRD and social justice, manufacturing and services, Urban development, energy security, infra, innovation and Research and Development.

"The global economy while performing better than expected is in the grip of policy uncertainties. There are significant downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation," the Finance Minister said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Centre's initiative to provide an internship to one crore youth in 500 firms, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The Finance Minister has taken a leaf out of the INC's Nyay Patra 2024, with its internship program clearly modelled on the INC's proposed Apprenticeship Program that was called Pehli Naukri Pakki".

"However, in their trademark style, the scheme has been designed to grab headlines, with arbitrary targets (1 crore internships) rather than a programmatic guarantee for all diploma holders and graduates, like the Indian National Congress had envisioned", he added.