ETV Bharat / business

Maharashtra GST Authorities Conduct Searches At 3 Offices Of RBL Bank

RBL Bank said on March 3, 2025, Maharashtra state GST Authorities have initiated searches at three offices of RBL Bank in the state.

Maharashtra GST Authorities Conduct Searches At 3 Offices Of RBL Bank
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

New Delhi: GST authorities conducted searches at three offices of RBL Bank in Maharashtra, the private sector lender has said.

In a regulatory filing on Monday evening, RBL Bank said on March 3, 2025, Maharashtra state GST Authorities have initiated searches at three offices of RBL Bank in the state.

"The proceedings are on going and the Bank is co-operating fully in providing data as per request placed," the bank had said in a filing. Shares of RBL Bank closed at Rs 154.50 on Tuesday, down 0.29 per cent over previous close on BSE.

New Delhi: GST authorities conducted searches at three offices of RBL Bank in Maharashtra, the private sector lender has said.

In a regulatory filing on Monday evening, RBL Bank said on March 3, 2025, Maharashtra state GST Authorities have initiated searches at three offices of RBL Bank in the state.

"The proceedings are on going and the Bank is co-operating fully in providing data as per request placed," the bank had said in a filing. Shares of RBL Bank closed at Rs 154.50 on Tuesday, down 0.29 per cent over previous close on BSE.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RBL BANKGST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.