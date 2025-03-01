Maha Kumbh Mela To Boost Economy More: CEA

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The impact of the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj is expected to have a positive effect on the country's economy in the coming days. Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran has stated that the organisation of the Maha Kumbh Mela will also help boost the country's economic momentum. Experts believe that the Kumbh can provide a positive impetus to the economy.

V Anantha Nageswaran mentioned that while no exact data can be provided, based on available information, it can be said that the expenses incurred on travel, food, and accommodation for the 50-60 crore people who attended the Kumbh will have an impact on the economy. He also added that the economy will receive a boost from the capital expenditure (capex) announced in the 2025-206 budget as well.

Experts Views

Economist and former Chief Statistician of India, Pranab Sen told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction that the impact of the Kumbh will be felt, but it will take time to get data on which sectors will be directly affected. However, he did acknowledge that the people who attended the Kumbh must have spent on tourism, which would have impacted various sectors. It cannot be denied that the people who earned from this spending will also increase their own expenditures in the future which will help drive the economic cycle forward, Sen added.

CEA's Presentation on GDP

Through his presentation given after GDP numbers, CEA shows that the near-term global economic outlook is influenced by trade policies of major economies amid a slowing disinflation. These policies may fuel inflation, lead to tighter financial conditions, and increase market volatility. Developments such as the US Dollar’s strength and rising Japanese interest rates could exacerbate capital outflows from emerging markets, raise risk premiums and heighten external risks.

Despite the uncertain global outlook, India’s economic momentum is expected to sustain, driven by strong rural demand and a revival in urban consumption. Robust kharif production and better rabi sowing, coupled with higher reservoir levels and seasonal winter correction in vegetable prices, augur well for food inflation going forward. The Union Budget’s emphasis on agriculture, MSMEs, investment and exports is likely to enhance India's medium-term economic prospects, the presentation adds.

On Share Market

CEA said that the recent volatility in the markets is driven by global developments. The Indian stock market saw nearly parabolic growth between July 2024 and October 2024, and those gains are now being unwound. As of today, we observe a significant decline in the US stock market, and the Indian market has mirrored this trend.

He also quoted Chris Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, who remains optimistic about the Indian stock market from a long-term perspective. The growth numbers further validate the points he has made, added the CEA.