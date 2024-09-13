ETV Bharat / business

Madhabi Puri Complied With All Disclosure, Recusal Guidelines Of Sebi: Statement

New Delhi: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch on Friday denied a series of allegations of impropriety and conflict of interest levelled by the Congress, saying these are "incorrect, motivated and defamatory". Buchs said the allegations are based on Income tax returns filed by them.

They further said all the information has been fully disclosed and taxes have been duly paid. "Our income tax returns clearly have been obtained by adopting fraudulent means and illegally. This is a clear breach of not only our right to privacy (which is a fundamental right) but also a violation of the Income Tax Act," Buchs said in a statement.

The Congress has recently levelled multiple allegations against Sebi chief and her husband, alleging a conflict of interest, involving a consultancy firm related to them. The Congress had alleged that Dhaval Buch earned Rs 4.78 crore from Mahindra Group at a time when the regulator was investigating it for market infractions.