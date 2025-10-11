‘Made In Telangana’ T-Shirts Gain Global Reach As South Korean Firm Begins Exports
South Korean firm Youngone has begun exporting T-shirts made in Telangana, boosting the state's global apparel presence and creating nearly 11,700 jobs.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Warangal: The “Made in Telangana” brand is making strides in the global apparel market, as South Korean textile major Youngone has started production of T-shirts at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park here in Telangana. The company has decided to export 100 per cent of the products manufactured in Telangana to international markets in its first phase.
The project is part of an agreement between Youngone and the state government. The company also plans to start eight more projects with a total investment of Rs 984 crore (approx. $120 million).
“Six units are under construction with an initial investment of Rs 205 crore ($25 million). All projects will likely be completed by 2029 and provide employment to nearly 11,700 people,” said officials. The full name of our company is Evertop Textile and Apparel Complex Private Limited under the Youngone Group.
Currently, the factory employs around 200 workers and produces 10,000 to 15,000 T-shirts every month, generating exports worth about Rs 10 to 12 crore annually. “We already operate in Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and El Salvador. This is our sixth industry in Telangana. Our products are known internationally for their quality,” said Srikanth S. Bhamidipati, Director and Head (India), Youngone.
According to him, the raw material, mostly cotton, is being sourced locally, and the products from the Warangal plant are shipped to Chennai for export. “We have requested the government to establish a dry port in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park to facilitate exports as production grows,” Bhamidipati said.
Spread over 297 acres within the 1,357-acre Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, the Youngone facility employs about 90 per cent women, mainly from nearby villages. “Workers are trained in tailoring and embroidery and paid wages in line with government norms. Starting salaries range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on skill level,” the Director said.
Officials said that three more buildings were expected to become operational in the next three months, with all eight units slated to be fully functional within four years. “The company plans to expand production beyond T-shirts to include jackets, sweaters, yoga pants, and sportswear. The project represents a model investment for India’s textile sector, promoting employment, exports, and sustainable growth in line with the government’s Make in India vision,” they added.
