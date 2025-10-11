ETV Bharat / business

‘Made In Telangana’ T-Shirts Gain Global Reach As South Korean Firm Begins Exports

Warangal: The “Made in Telangana” brand is making strides in the global apparel market, as South Korean textile major Youngone has started production of T-shirts at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park here in Telangana. The company has decided to export 100 per cent of the products manufactured in Telangana to international markets in its first phase.

The project is part of an agreement between Youngone and the state government. The company also plans to start eight more projects with a total investment of Rs 984 crore (approx. $120 million).

“Six units are under construction with an initial investment of Rs 205 crore ($25 million). All projects will likely be completed by 2029 and provide employment to nearly 11,700 people,” said officials. The full name of our company is Evertop Textile and Apparel Complex Private Limited under the Youngone Group.