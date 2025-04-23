ETV Bharat / business

Luxury Goods Costing Above Rs 10 Lakh Will Now Attract 1 Pc TCS

New Delhi: Luxury goods like handbags, wrist watches, footwear and sportswear, priced above Rs 10 lakh will now attract a 1 per cent Tax Collected at Source (TCS).

The income tax department has notified the applicability of TCS at the rate of 1 per cent on sale of specified luxury goods, where the selling price exceeds Rs 10 lakh with effect from April 22, 2025. The TCS provision for luxury goods was introduced via Finance Act, 2024, as part of the Budget presented in July, 2024.

The obligation to collect TCS shall be on the seller in respect of the notified goods such as wrist watch, art objects such as paintings, sculptures, and antiques, collectible items including coins and stamps, yachts, helicopters, luxury handbags, sunglasses, footwear, high-end sportswear and equipment, home theatre systems, and horses intended for racing or polo.