Lokpal Seeks SEBI Chief's 'Explanation' On Complaints Of 'Impropriety, Conflict Of Interest'

New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Friday sought SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch's "explanation" on complaints of impropriety and conflict of interest filed by a Lok Sabha member and two others on the basis of a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, according to an official order.

The Lokpal, however, clarified its order is only a "procedural directive" and "not an expression of our opinion on any matter in issue, either way".

Buch, the chairperson of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has been asked to submit her response within four weeks, according to the order.

"...We deem it appropriate to call upon the named RPS (respondent public servant) to offer explanation qua the allegations made against her in the respective complainant and elaborated in the concerned explanatory affidavit," reads the order signed by Lokpal chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar and five other members.

"This opportunity is being afforded to the named RPS as per the mandate in the third proviso of sub-section (1) of section 20 of the Lokpal Act before the bench would proceed to determine whether there exists a prima facie case for an investigation into the allegations," it said.

It said she could submit her response or explanation complaint-wise in all three complaints to avoid repetition, the order said. "We reiterated that this order is not an expression of our opinion on 'any matter in issue', either way. This is only a procedural direction...," it added.

The order, signed by judicial members Justices L Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi, and members Sushil Chandra and Ajay Tirkey, said Buch can file an affidavit to offer explanation within four weeks from the receipt of the order. The Lokpal has listed the matter on December 19 for further consideration.

In an order dated September 20, the Lokpal had said that the complaint by the Lok Sabha member alleging impropriety and conflict of interest by the SEBI chief "falls short" of persuading it to order any probe.