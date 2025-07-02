ETV Bharat / business

Life Insurance Cos To Pump Rs 450 Cr On Awareness Campaign To Deepen Penetration

Life Insurance Companies premium collection has fallen to 3.2 per cent of GDP in FY25.

Life Insurance Cos To Pump Rs 450 Cr On Awareness Campaign To Deepen Penetration
Venkatachalam Iyer - MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life; Amit Jhingran - MD & CEO, SBI Life; Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor, Ogilvy India; Swaminathan Iyer - Member, Life, IRDAI; Kamlesh Rao - MD & CEO, ABSLI; Rushabh Gandhi - MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life; Parag Raja - MD & CEO Bharti AXA Life and others in a picture during a press conference on Public Awareness Initiative for consumer Education and Action, at Four Seasons in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 2, 2025 at 8:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Battling a fall in penetration, life insurance companies on Wednesday committed to spending at least Rs 450 crore on a three-year multimedia awareness campaign. The Insurance Awareness Committee launched the campaign with the theme 'Sabse Pehle Life Insurance', which will have contributions from all life insurance players on the basis of their premium incomes.

"We will spend at least Rs 150-160 crore per year, and we have commitments lined up to run the campaign at least for three years," Kamlesh Rao, chairman of the council, told reporters here. It can be noted that the penetration of insurance has dipped for the last few years, and the overall premium collected by companies stands at 3.2 per cent of GDP in FY25 against 4 per cent in FY23 and 3.7 per cent in FY24.

India is still the 10th largest market in the world from a penetration perspective, but regulator Irdai's member (life) Swaminathan Iyer said that we have a long way to go. Speaking at the event, he said only about 36 crore of the 140 crore people have a cover at present, and added that migration to and out of big cities exposes people to financial vulnerabilities, which make insurance necessary.

A survey done by the council also revealed that while people are aware and have taken cover, it may be inadequate for them. The campaign focuses on term, child and savings plans initially and also includes other aspects.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on whether the watchdog is mulling allowing insurers to invest in gold exchange-traded funds, Iyer said that Irdai looks at all requests that are made, and the interests of policyholders and the growth of the industry are of importance to it.

Mumbai: Battling a fall in penetration, life insurance companies on Wednesday committed to spending at least Rs 450 crore on a three-year multimedia awareness campaign. The Insurance Awareness Committee launched the campaign with the theme 'Sabse Pehle Life Insurance', which will have contributions from all life insurance players on the basis of their premium incomes.

"We will spend at least Rs 150-160 crore per year, and we have commitments lined up to run the campaign at least for three years," Kamlesh Rao, chairman of the council, told reporters here. It can be noted that the penetration of insurance has dipped for the last few years, and the overall premium collected by companies stands at 3.2 per cent of GDP in FY25 against 4 per cent in FY23 and 3.7 per cent in FY24.

India is still the 10th largest market in the world from a penetration perspective, but regulator Irdai's member (life) Swaminathan Iyer said that we have a long way to go. Speaking at the event, he said only about 36 crore of the 140 crore people have a cover at present, and added that migration to and out of big cities exposes people to financial vulnerabilities, which make insurance necessary.

A survey done by the council also revealed that while people are aware and have taken cover, it may be inadequate for them. The campaign focuses on term, child and savings plans initially and also includes other aspects.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on whether the watchdog is mulling allowing insurers to invest in gold exchange-traded funds, Iyer said that Irdai looks at all requests that are made, and the interests of policyholders and the growth of the industry are of importance to it.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIFE INSURANCEAWARENESS CAMPAIGN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.