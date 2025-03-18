ETV Bharat / business

LG Electronics India, Innovision Get Sebi Nod For IPOs

New Delhi: LG Electronics India Ltd, a subsidiary of the South Korean chaebol LG, and manpower and toll plaza management services provider Innovision Ltd have received Sebi's approval to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), an update with the capital markets regulator showed on Tuesday.

LG Electronics India and Innovision filed draft IPO papers with Sebi in December and obtained the regulator's observations on March 13 and March 12, respectively. In Sebi's parlance, obtaining the observations means its go-ahead to float the public issue. As for LG Electronics India, it filed preliminary papers with Sebi in December for an IPO wherein the parent company will sell over 10.18 crore shares, amounting to a 15 per cent stake, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The company did not disclose the total issue size, but people familiar with the matter have pegged the IPO size at Rs 15,000 crore. This will be the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

Since the public issue is completely an offer for sale (OFS), LG Electronics India will not receive any IPO proceeds. The funds raised will go to the South Korean parent. Last month, LG Electronics started roadshows for the upcoming IPO of its Indian unit.