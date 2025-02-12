ETV Bharat / business

Lam Research To Invest Rs 10,000 Cr In India

Lam Research in September last year started the expansion of its India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru that was opened in September 2022.

By PTI

Feb 12, 2025

New Delhi: Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Lam Research in September last year started the expansion of its India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru that was opened in September 2022.

"One more milestone in our semiconductor journey: Lam Research announces major investment of over Rs 10,000 cr in India. Big vote of confidence in PM @narendramodi Ji's semiconductor vision," Vaishnaw said on social media platform X on Tuesday.

In April 2024, Lam announced a donation worth Rs 241 crore in software licenses over the next two years to enable 2,800 students in collaboration with India Semiconductor Mission.

