Lab-Grown DNA Diamonds Set For India Launch, Says Leading Jewellery Designer
The technology, which originated in Bangkok and Singapore, is being discussed at a jewellery show panel in Delhi and will be introduced soon in India.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s jewellery industry is introducing a new trend of ‘diamonds created from human DNA’ that could be a game-changer for generations to come.
Renowned jewellery designer, manufacturer, and consultant Hetal Vakil Walia said the innovation will make people fall in love with the ornaments forever. “The lab-grown diamonds will be customised, infusing customers’ own DNA. It will turn the jewellery into deeply personal keepsakes,” she said.
The technology is currently under discussion at a jewellery show in Delhi and will be introduced soon. “People will be able to wear lab-grown diamonds made from their own DNA very soon. It will not just be a part of jewellery but also become a medium of emotional connection and cherished memories,” she said.
Walia, who has worked in the jewellery industry for more than three decades and headed the women’s wing of the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) in Dubai, told ETV Bharat that the current turmoil in the market gives rise to this innovation and opportunity.
“The prices of gold and other precious metals, as well as stones, are skyrocketing. In such a situation, lab-grown diamonds have been rapidly gaining market. We are further enhancing its level by using DNA to make diamonds unique,” she said.
According to her, the technology, which originated in Bangkok and Singapore, is being discussed at Informa Markets’ jewellery show panel in Delhi.
“Jewellery is not just a thing of beauty; it is about personalisation, emotional connection and exclusivity. When someone knows that this diamond is made from my own DNA, then its value increases even more,” she said.
Walia believes that the demand for the new product has already started coming. Currently, the price of lab-grown diamonds ranges between Rs 20,000 and 60,000 per carat, while DNA diamond jewellery starts at about $2,000.
The design trends range from research-based to lightweight jewellery suited to their lifestyle. “Alongside traditional 22- and 18-carat ornaments, 9-carat certified jewellery will soon be available, offering buyers more choice,” she said.
“Gold, diamonds and making charges are almost the same with all jewellers, but customers choose the one whose design fits their lifestyle and budget,” Walia said.
Walia predicted that the DNA technology would ultimately transform the diamond industry, as it is not just jewellery but an identity and heritage. “Just like an old studded saree of our grandmother still connects us to memories, similarly, this DNA diamond will remind the coming generations about us,” she said.
