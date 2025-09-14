ETV Bharat / business

Lab-Grown DNA Diamonds Set For India Launch, Says Leading Jewellery Designer

New Delhi: India’s jewellery industry is introducing a new trend of ‘diamonds created from human DNA’ that could be a game-changer for generations to come.

Renowned jewellery designer, manufacturer, and consultant Hetal Vakil Walia said the innovation will make people fall in love with the ornaments forever. “The lab-grown diamonds will be customised, infusing customers’ own DNA. It will turn the jewellery into deeply personal keepsakes,” she said.

The technology is currently under discussion at a jewellery show in Delhi and will be introduced soon. “People will be able to wear lab-grown diamonds made from their own DNA very soon. It will not just be a part of jewellery but also become a medium of emotional connection and cherished memories,” she said.

Walia, who has worked in the jewellery industry for more than three decades and headed the women’s wing of the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) in Dubai, told ETV Bharat that the current turmoil in the market gives rise to this innovation and opportunity.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

“The prices of gold and other precious metals, as well as stones, are skyrocketing. In such a situation, lab-grown diamonds have been rapidly gaining market. We are further enhancing its level by using DNA to make diamonds unique,” she said.