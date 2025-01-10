ETV Bharat / business

L&T Chairman’s 90-Hour Work Remark Reflects Larger Ambition Of Nation-Building: Company

New Delhi: After facing strong backlash over its Chairman S N Subrahmanyan’s suggestion to employees to work 90 hours a week -- including Sundays, the company said on Friday that the Chairman’s remarks reflect the larger ambition of nation-building, “emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort”.

In a video message to employees that went viral on social media, Subrahmanyan said: "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working. Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays. I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too," said the L&T Chairman.

A company spokesperson said in a statement that for over eight decades, “we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation,” said the spokesperson.

"The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” the spokesperson further stated.