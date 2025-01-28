ETV Bharat / business

Know About The Tax-Free Countries In The World

Hyderabad: United States President Donald Trump has hinted at doing away with the income tax. Here are the tax-free countries in the world.

Bermuda: There is no income tax rate in Bermuda. The country has a GDP per capita of $118,774.

Cayman Islands: The Cayman Islands has no income tax rate either on personal income or corporate income. The country has a GDP per capita of $99,624. It ranks second among the countries with the lowest income tax rates in the world.

Bahrain: Bahrain, a country in the Middle East, has no tax on personal income and has no taxes for corporations from non-oil sectors. However, the country has a 46 per cent corporate income tax rate for oil corporations.

The Bahamas: The Bahamas is one of the most attractive countries as it offers a tax-free lifestyle without mandatory citizenship. The Bahamas has no taxes on personal income or corporate income.

United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates, which is also located in the Middle East, with a robust, oil-backed economy, exempts its residents from income tax. UAE is one of the most developed countries in the world. The country has become a hub for startups in recent years due to its flexible taxes.

Qatar: Qatar exempts personal income from taxation and has a five per cent VAT along with a 10 per cent employer social security tax. Residency in Qatar can be challenging and may require fluency in Arabic.

Brunei: Brunei provides a tax-free status for personal income, with minimal other taxes and no VAT.

Monaco: Monaco is a sovereign city-state on the French Riviera that has no income tax for residents and businesses.

Kuwait: The oil-rich Arab country located on the Persian Gulf, is another country with no income tax.