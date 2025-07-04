ETV Bharat / business

Kishan Reddy Releases Vision Document To Scale Up Aluminium Production 6-Fold By 2047

It aims to increase the production of aluminium, promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies and strengthen raw material security through targeted policy reforms.

Kishan Reddy Releases Vision Document To Scale Up Aluminium Production 6-Fold By 2047
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy speaking at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices, organised by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress in Hyderabad (SOURCE: X@kishanreddybjp)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday released the Aluminium Vision Document that provides a long-term strategy to aluminium production sixfold by 2047. The minister launched the document at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices, organised by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress in Hyderabad, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

In his addressing, the coal and mines minister said the document reflects the government's commitment to building a self-reliant and resource-secure India. The document outlines a strategic roadmap to scale up aluminium production sixfold by 2047. It aims to expand bauxite production capacity to 150 MTPA, double the national aluminium recycling rate, promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies and strengthen raw material security through targeted policy reforms and institutional mechanisms, Reddy said.

The Aluminium Vision Document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and sets the foundation for a globally competitive and environmentally responsible aluminium industry, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said, "The aluminium industry today is not merely a supplier of metal, it is a key enabler of India's journey towards a USD 30-trillion economy, net-zero targets, and manufacturing competitiveness. The vision document reaffirms that aluminium is the metal of the future, vital for India's energy independence, net-zero ambitions, and global competitiveness."

The vision document highlights that while India is the world's second largest producer of aluminium, it accounts for just 6 per cent of global production. This points to the massive untapped potential that the aluminium sector holds, he said. Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Ltd, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium, i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25.

New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday released the Aluminium Vision Document that provides a long-term strategy to aluminium production sixfold by 2047. The minister launched the document at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices, organised by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress in Hyderabad, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

In his addressing, the coal and mines minister said the document reflects the government's commitment to building a self-reliant and resource-secure India. The document outlines a strategic roadmap to scale up aluminium production sixfold by 2047. It aims to expand bauxite production capacity to 150 MTPA, double the national aluminium recycling rate, promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies and strengthen raw material security through targeted policy reforms and institutional mechanisms, Reddy said.

The Aluminium Vision Document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and sets the foundation for a globally competitive and environmentally responsible aluminium industry, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said, "The aluminium industry today is not merely a supplier of metal, it is a key enabler of India's journey towards a USD 30-trillion economy, net-zero targets, and manufacturing competitiveness. The vision document reaffirms that aluminium is the metal of the future, vital for India's energy independence, net-zero ambitions, and global competitiveness."

The vision document highlights that while India is the world's second largest producer of aluminium, it accounts for just 6 per cent of global production. This points to the massive untapped potential that the aluminium sector holds, he said. Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Ltd, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium, i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALUMINIUM VISION DOCUMENTUNION MINISTER G KISHAN REDDYALUMINIUM PRODUCTIONVIKSIT BHARAT BY 2047

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.