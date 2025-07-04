Kishan Reddy Releases Vision Document To Scale Up Aluminium Production 6-Fold By 2047

New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday released the Aluminium Vision Document that provides a long-term strategy to aluminium production sixfold by 2047. The minister launched the document at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices, organised by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress in Hyderabad, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

In his addressing, the coal and mines minister said the document reflects the government's commitment to building a self-reliant and resource-secure India. The document outlines a strategic roadmap to scale up aluminium production sixfold by 2047. It aims to expand bauxite production capacity to 150 MTPA, double the national aluminium recycling rate, promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies and strengthen raw material security through targeted policy reforms and institutional mechanisms, Reddy said.

The Aluminium Vision Document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and sets the foundation for a globally competitive and environmentally responsible aluminium industry, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said, "The aluminium industry today is not merely a supplier of metal, it is a key enabler of India's journey towards a USD 30-trillion economy, net-zero targets, and manufacturing competitiveness. The vision document reaffirms that aluminium is the metal of the future, vital for India's energy independence, net-zero ambitions, and global competitiveness."

The vision document highlights that while India is the world's second largest producer of aluminium, it accounts for just 6 per cent of global production. This points to the massive untapped potential that the aluminium sector holds, he said. Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Ltd, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium, i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25.