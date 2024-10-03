ETV Bharat / business

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched At Rs 1.3 crore In India

Kia EV9 Electric SUV is now official in India ( ETV Bharat via Kia India )

New Delhi: Kia India plans to drive in its first mass market electric vehicle next year while targeting an overall 4 lakh annual sales in the country by 2030 to close in on home country South Korea which is its second biggest market globally.

Kia India, which sells one electric vehicle (EV) model -- EV 6 at starting price of Rs 60.96 lakh -- on Thursday introduced another model EV9 priced at Rs 1.3 crore, imported as a completely built unit (CBU). Both the models come as CBUs.

"Next year, we plan to introduce one electric model in the mass segment," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee told PTI in an interview here.

The company also plans to consolidate its position in the sports utility vehicle segment and is looking to bring in models as per the market demand.

Lee, however, ruled out getting into the micro SUV segment.

He noted that the company is looking to touch 4 lakh unit sales annually in the Indian market by 2030.

India is at the third position in terms of the largest markets for Kia globally.