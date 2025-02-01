ETV Bharat / business

Kashmir’s Apex Trade Body Expresses Concern Over Absence Of Special Package For J&K In Union Budget

Representational picture: A view of iconic clock tower at city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( File/ ANI )

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed a blend of optimism and concern in the absence of special financial package for Jammu and Kashmir in over the Union Budget 2025-26

While the budget includes several commendable initiatives that promise to enhance economic activity, the Valley’s top business body highlighted the pressing need for a special revival and infrastructural development package tailored to the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir particularly in the face of burgeoning unemployment.

“The expectation for a 20% increase in central allocation has not been met, with a reduction of over ₹1,000 crore in central assistance, which raises serious concerns about the region's development trajectory,” said KCCI General Secretary Faiz Ahmad Bakshi.

He hailed income tax exemption to ₹12 lakh, saying it can provide relief to the middle-class citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

The KCCI also hailed the introduction of a new scheme targeting 5 lakh first-time entrepreneurs, with a special focus on women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

“The provision of term loans up to ₹2 crore over the next five years is a positive step that will empower many to launch their ventures, fostering innovation and economic diversification,” Bakshi added.