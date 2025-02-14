ETV Bharat / business

Karnataka Attracts Rs 10.27 Lakh Crore Worth Investment Proposals During Investors Meet

Bengaluru: Karnataka has garnered a whopping Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment proposals across sectors including renewable energy, steel and semiconductors during the three-day Global Investors Meet -Invest Karnataka 2025 - which concluded on Friday. These proposals are projected to create over six lakh jobs.

Giving the details of sector-wise investment proposals, Industries Minister M B Patil said that over 70% of the proposals are expected to be realised in the next few years as the department has diligently screened all proposals and signed MoUs only with genuine investors.

"Of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore proposals, MoUs have been signed for Rs 6.23 lakh crore worth proposals during the GIM while remaining Rs 4.03 lakh crore commitments were recognised," Patil added.

With Rs 4.25 lakh crore, the renewable energy sector has received the highest amount of investment followed by the core manufacturing sector which garnered Rs 1.6 lakh crore investment proposals. Sunrise sectors like Aerospace % Defence, Electric Vehicles, R&D and Global Capability Centres received investment proposals worth Rs 1.38 crore.

Minister Patil emphasized that 75% of the total investment proposals will be located outside Bengaluru, with 45% in North Karnataka, aligning with the government's goal of promoting investment beyond the capital.