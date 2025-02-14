Karnataka Attracts Rs 10.27 Lakh Crore Worth Investment Proposals During Investors Meet

Bengaluru: Karnataka has garnered a whopping Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment proposals across sectors including renewable energy, steel and semiconductors during the three-day Global Investors Meet -Invest Karnataka 2025 - which concluded on Friday. These proposals are projected to create over six lakh jobs.
Giving the details of sector-wise investment proposals, Industries Minister M B Patil said that over 70% of the proposals are expected to be realised in the next few years as the department has diligently screened all proposals and signed MoUs only with genuine investors.
"Of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore proposals, MoUs have been signed for Rs 6.23 lakh crore worth proposals during the GIM while remaining Rs 4.03 lakh crore commitments were recognised," Patil added.
With Rs 4.25 lakh crore, the renewable energy sector has received the highest amount of investment followed by the core manufacturing sector which garnered Rs 1.6 lakh crore investment proposals. Sunrise sectors like Aerospace % Defence, Electric Vehicles, R&D and Global Capability Centres received investment proposals worth Rs 1.38 crore.
Minister Patil emphasized that 75% of the total investment proposals will be located outside Bengaluru, with 45% in North Karnataka, aligning with the government's goal of promoting investment beyond the capital.
Among the key investment proposals, JSW Group tops the list with Rs 1.2 lakh crore investment proposal in renewable energy, cement and steel sectors. Baldota Steel and Power Limited will be investing Rs 56,000 crore for an integrated steel plant to come up in the Koppal district.
Mahindra Susten Private Limited and Hero Future Energies will be investing Rs 36,000 crore and Rs 22,200 crore respectively in renewable energy, green hydrogen and tourism sectors. Suzlon Energy will invest Rs 21,950 crore in wind power projects and wind turbine generation manufacturing.
California-based semiconductor company Lam Industry also signed an MoU to set up a semiconductor equipment manufacturing and R&D centre near Bengaluru International Airport with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.
Other prominent investment proposals:
- Volvo - Rs 1,400 crore for manufacturing EV trucks and buses
- Samvardhana Motherson - Rs 3,700 crore for manufacturing, engineering and assembly facilities.
- Safran - Rs 225 crore for manufacturing avionics
- Honda - Rs 600 crore for manufacturing of EV scooters and bikes
- Emmvee Energy Private Limited - Rs 15,000 crore investment for manufacturing solar photovoltaic cells and modules
- RSOLEC - Rs 5,000 crore for manufacturing solar ingot wafers
- International Battery Company - Rs 390 crore for Li-Ion Cell manufacturing
- TASL - Rs 1,530 crore for helicopter final assembly line for Airbus H125, gun manufacturing and other projects
- Balaji Electric - R 2,247 crore for manufacturing electrical products and R&D activities
- Hitachi Energy - Rs 1,000 crore for manufacturing and R&D activities
- ESR Advisers - Rs 2,500 crore for setting up industrial park and data centres
- TVS Motors - Rs 2,000 crore on establishing a state-of-art R&D facility
"The overwhelming success of the Global Investors Meet and flow of huge investment proposals is nothing but a reflection of Karnataka's strength and the belief the industrialists and entrepreneurs have in the state's industry-friendly ecosystem. Karnataka is now competing with the globe, not with neighbouring states." D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister.