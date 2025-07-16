JioBlackRock Asset Management Gets Sebi's Nod To Launch 4 Mutual Fund Schemes

New Delhi: JioBlackRock Asset Management, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch four mutual fund schemes. These funds are JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index Fund, JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, and JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, an update with Sebi showed on Wednesday.

Of these four schemes, three are equity-oriented index funds while one is a debt-oriented index fund. On July 7, JioBlackRock Asset Management announced the closure of its maiden New Fund Offer (NFO), recording a total investment of Rs 17,800 crore (USD 2.1 billion).

The fund was mobilised from three cash/debt mutual fund schemes -- JioBlackRock Overnight Fund, JioBlackRock Liquid Fund and JioBlackRock Money Market Fund. The three-day NFO received an overwhelming response from over 90 institutional investors and more than 67,000 retail investors.

Read More: