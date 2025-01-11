Jio Reports Low Call Quality In Delhi, Airtel Outperforms Competitors: TRAI Report

New Delhi: A recent Independent Drive Tests (IDT) report, conducted in September-October 2024, reveals that Jio recorded the lowest call quality in Delhi, with a call setup success rate of 94%. This was significantly lower than Airtel’s performance at 99.25%.

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the tests, which covered four major cities, revealed that Jio’s call setup success rate was 94.00%, far below the 99.25% achieved by Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL), indicating a higher percentage of failed call attempts on Jio's network.

Call Drops and Mute Issues

Jio also struggled with call drops and call mute issues. While both Jio and Vodafone Idea had a call drop rate of 0.23%, Airtel outperformed its competitors with an exceptionally low 0.12% drop rate. Call drops refer to calls that are disconnected before completion, and lower rates are crucial for a reliable network.

Furthermore, Jio faced significant challenges with call mute issues, where calls are connected but no audio is heard. Jio had the highest mute rate at 3.01%, indicating that a considerable number of its calls were affected by this issue. In contrast, Airtel reported the lowest mute rate at 0.55%, while Vodafone Idea had a mute rate of 2.34%.

Call Setup Time and Data Performance

Despite the setbacks in call quality, Jio performed well in terms of call setup time. The telecom operator was the fastest among the private players, with calls being established in just 0.73 seconds. Airtel took 0.82 seconds, while Vodafone Idea took 1.55 seconds to establish a connection.

In terms of data performance, Jio continued to lead in download speeds, although Airtel was faster in upload speeds. Jio’s faster call setup and superior download speeds help maintain its position as a top performer in India, despite some challenges with call quality.