Jharkhand Braces For Fallout Of US Tariffs

Ranchi: The imposition of 50% tariffs by the United States has started dealing a blow to Jharkhand's industry. Business worth Rs 4000 crore is expected to be impacted by the high tariffs. However, it is hoped that the hurdles caused by their imposition will be cleared soon.

The situation is such that 80% of the orders of Ranchi's Orient Craft textile factory have been cancelled, causing employment concerns for thousands of people. Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Paresh Gattani disclosed that many industries, including Kishore Textile, have suffered a loss of Rs 300 crore so far due to the high US tariffs. The situation is likely to worsen.

"I have full faith that the Prime Minister of the country (Narendra Modi) and the Chief Minister of the state (Hemant Soren) will definitely find a solution to this. Patience has to be maintained in such a situation. I hope that a solution will be found soon," Gattani said.

Meanwhile, businessman Deendayal Varnwal said that it is high time India moved towards self-reliance. He said the US tariffs have taught India a lesson, and ways are being explored to overcome the hurdle.

"The country exports goods worth Rs nine lakh crore, in which Jharkhand's contribution is about Rs 4000 crore. Obviously, it is getting affected, but alternatives are being explored. Products from here can be sent to other countries, especially China, Malaysia and Thailand," he said.

Meanwhile, Praveen Lohia, who is associated with the textile business, has expressed the possibility of recovering soon from the losses caused by the US tariffs. He said that the Centre is expected to bring about changes in the export policy in the coming days and give tax concessions because the business worth Rs 2500 crore in textiles alone is likely to be affected. He hoped things to normalise in two to three months and the economy to recover from the uncertainties of unemployment.

"A big shock affects all the small and cottage industries connected to the larger industry, but I hope that we will soon overcome this problem," he expressed.

With the imposition of tariffs, Jharkhand's textile industry, especially big factories like Ranchi-based Orient Craft and Arvind Textiles, have seen 80% of orders being cancelled.

Sources disclosed that products like tussar silk, khadi, handloom and readymade garments were in demand in the US, but tariffs have made them expensive by up to 35%. This is giving a competitive advantage to the other countries where tariffs are lower.

About three lakh people are directly and indirectly associated with the textile and silk industry in Jharkhand, and 90% of them are women. The Orient Craft factory in Khelagaon in Ranchi has 3000 employees, and there is a threat of layoffs due to the cancellation of orders.

Sources added that districts like Hazaribagh, Godda, Dumka, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Sahibganj are expected to be badly hit as they have been dependent on silk and handloom production for generations, and a reduction in exports will harm the rural economy.

It is being pointed out that because of the cancellation of orders, the factories have reduced production by up to 50% leaving machines idle. Since 90% of the workers in Ranchi's textile units are women, cancellation of orders is threatening their livelihood. For example, most of Orient Craft's 3000 employees are women, where the socio-economic impact in case of layoffs will be severe.

Products such as tussar silk and khadi are produced by rural weavers and artisans. A decrease in exports will directly impact the income of these communities, which may lead to rural unemployment.

Sources disclosed that the Indian government has identified 40 countries (such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Mexico, Russia, Australia and the United Arab Emirates) as new export markets to mitigate the impact of tariffs. A strategy is being chalked out to increase the textile exports to these countries.

At the same time, the emphasis is on the domestic market, which consumes 80% of the total production. The government and the industry are taking steps such as goods and services tax (GST) reforms and relaxation in cotton import duty to boost the local demand.

Sources said that if the high tariffs continue for a long time, the market share of Jharkhand’s textile industry may decline permanently as the US importers may become more dependent on other countries. But the businessmen are confident of overcoming the hurdle as they feel that India has the whole world to trade with.

The claim that a good deal has been worked out with Japan and products can be sent to China, Malaysia and Thailand. They also believe that India will have to create a market internally instead of depending on America and other countries.

Jharkhand’s Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore claimed that the US tariffs will have a minor impact on Jharkhand, which will be assessed. He said that there is a short-term pressure on the Indian economy, but the way India has fought the US tariffs needs to be strengthened further so that the US feels that its monopoly will not work.

He said that trade relations should be increased with the other countries of the world, minus America.

"There will be a very minor impact on agriculture, mines and the textile sector in Jharkhand. There is a need to sideline America in economic relations. We need to market our products with the help of friendly countries," the minister said.

At the same time, he took a swipe at the Centre under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the ‘Vishwa guru’ claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India should have prepared for the high tariffs by America in advance.