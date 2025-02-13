ETV Bharat / business

Japanese Automakers Honda, Nissan And Mitsubishi Drop Their Talks On Business Integration

In a joint statement, the Japanese automakers agreed to end their agreement regarding the consideration of the structure for collaboration.

FILE - Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, right, along with Takao Kato CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, not in photo, attend a joint news conference Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.
FILE - Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, right, along with Takao Kato CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, not in photo, attend a joint news conference Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Tokyo: Japanese automakers Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi said Thursday they are dropping their talks for a business integration. The automakers agreed to end their agreement regarding the consideration of the structure for collaboration, their joint statement said.

Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Corp. announced in December that they were going to hold talks to set up a joint holding company. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. had said it was considering joining that group.

From the start, the effort had analysts puzzled as to the advantages to any of the companies, as their model lineups and strengths overlap in an industry shaken by the arrival of powerful newcomers like Tesla and BYD, as well as the move to electrification.

Details as to why the talks unravelled weren't immediately available. Honda and Nissan initially said they were trying to finalize an agreement by June and set up the holding company by August. The three automakers will continue to work together on electric vehicles and smart cars, such as autonomous driving, they said Thursday.

In recent weeks, Japanese media had various reports about the talks breaking down, citing unidentified sources. Some said Nissan baulked at becoming a minor player in the partnership with Honda. Honda is in far better financial shape and was to take the lead in the joint executive team.

Nissan reported a loss for the July-September quarter as its vehicle sales sank, prompting it to slash 9,000 jobs. At that time, Chief Executive Makoto Uchida took a 50% pay cut to take responsibility for the results.

Tokyo: Japanese automakers Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi said Thursday they are dropping their talks for a business integration. The automakers agreed to end their agreement regarding the consideration of the structure for collaboration, their joint statement said.

Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Corp. announced in December that they were going to hold talks to set up a joint holding company. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. had said it was considering joining that group.

From the start, the effort had analysts puzzled as to the advantages to any of the companies, as their model lineups and strengths overlap in an industry shaken by the arrival of powerful newcomers like Tesla and BYD, as well as the move to electrification.

Details as to why the talks unravelled weren't immediately available. Honda and Nissan initially said they were trying to finalize an agreement by June and set up the holding company by August. The three automakers will continue to work together on electric vehicles and smart cars, such as autonomous driving, they said Thursday.

In recent weeks, Japanese media had various reports about the talks breaking down, citing unidentified sources. Some said Nissan baulked at becoming a minor player in the partnership with Honda. Honda is in far better financial shape and was to take the lead in the joint executive team.

Nissan reported a loss for the July-September quarter as its vehicle sales sank, prompting it to slash 9,000 jobs. At that time, Chief Executive Makoto Uchida took a 50% pay cut to take responsibility for the results.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HONDANISSANMITSUBISHIJAPANESE AUTOMAKERS DROP TALKSBUSINESS INTEGRATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.