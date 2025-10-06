ETV Bharat / business

Japan's Nikkei Stock Index Jumps 4.3% After Ruling Party Chooses An Ultra-Conservative As Its Leader

New York: Japan’s Nikkei stock index jumped more than 4% on Monday after its ruling party chose an ultra-conservative as its leader and likely first woman prime minister. Other Asian markets also were mostly higher.

The Liberal Democrats elected Sanae Takaichi, an ally of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as their leader, likely ensuring she will carry on with his market-friendly policies. Takaichi, 64, admires former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and backed Abe’s ultra-conservative vision for the country.

She is likely to become prime minister because the LDP has the most seats in the lower house, although not a majority. It chooses the prime minister, and opposition groups are splintered.

She faces a host of challenges that have bedeviled her predecessors, BMI of Fitch Solutions said in a commentary. That includes “boosting Japan’s economic competitiveness and strengthening the country’s technological and industrial base and adopting measures to mitigate the impact of Japan’s ageing and declining population amid a colossal public debt burden.”

An unconfirmed report that U.S. President Donald Trump might be considering ways to reduce the cost of his higher tariffs on auto parts and other materials for U.S. manufacturers helped automakers' share prices. Toyota Motor Corp.'s shares jumped 4.9% in Tokyo and Honda Motor Co. gained 4.7%.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 4.3% at 47,710.09 early Monday, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged 0.1% lower to 27,119.36. The yen weakened against the U.S. dollar, on expectations that Takaichi will boost spending, likely adding to inflationary pressures. The dollar rose to 149.79 Japanese yen from 149.33 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1720 from $1.1730.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,984.70. Markets in mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for holidays. On Friday, most U.S. stocks ticked higher, adding to Wall Street records. All told, the S&P 500 added 0.44 to 6,715.79 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 238.56 to 46,758.28, and the Nasdaq composite fell 63.54 to 22,780.51.

