Kashmir Attracted Only 4 Outside Investments After 2019, Of Them EMAAR's Stuck In The System

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government received more than 2,500 applications from investors after it unveiled a new industrial and land allotment policy following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
However, the policy could attract only four non-local investors who showed interest in setting up industries in the union territory while the rest were local investors.
The cold response from the non-local investors comes despite Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration hosting a major Global Business Summit and a high level delegation from the United Arab Emirates in 2021 in Srinagar.
According to the official data and sources in the J&K Industries and Commerce Department’s Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) and State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO), 2,500 applications of potential investors were cleared by the Divisional Level Appraisal Committee.
Sources said SICOP made 821 allotments in Kashmir to investors of which only one was non-local. These allotments involved a land of 1,710 kanals in different industrial estates, and a proposed investment of Rs 3,254 crore. However, of these, only 452 filed premium for land while the allotment for 325 companies was cancelled.
Sources said that the SIDCO received 200 applications for investment, of which only three were from non-locals which were allotted land in the Valley. One of them is a dry cleaning factory, with an investment of Rs 1.99 crore. The firm has been allotted 4 kanals of land at Sempore on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Similarly, Milli Trust of Bihar has been allotted 160 kanals of land in the same area, where it is constructing a 1000-bed hospital-cum-medical college.
National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has been allotted 40 kanals of land at Hariparigam in Pulwama district for setting up a cold storage unit, sources told ETV Bharat.
EMAAR Group awaits building permission
EMAAR, the Dubai based real estate developer which built Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, was the first overseas company to invest in the Valley with Rs 250 crore 'Mall of Srinagar'.
However, two years later, the project is yet to see the light of the day as sources said EMAAR is waiting for a building permission. “EMAAR has applied for building permission. Once they get it, they will commence work on shopping complex and IT tower,” sources said.
The group was allotted 100 kanals for building a shopping complex and 60 kanals for Information Technology tower, again at Sempore. The allotment was done two years after L-G Manoj Sinha, on March 19, 2023, laid the foundation stone for 'Mall of Srinagar'.
It is the first Foreign Direct Investment in J&K and is estimated to generate more than 7000 jobs. The project's executing agency, Magna Waves BuildTech, told ETV Bharat in January this year that "it got possession of the land for the projects only a week ago".
Most investors are locals
Local investors which number around 1,369 have been allotted land in the estates of Lassipora, Khrew, Midoora, Chandgam, Pampore (brick & tile), Hariparigam in Pulwama district, Chek Bemdoora and Bathipora in Kulgam district, Gund Khalil in Bandipora district, Banderpora in Budgam district,Tulibal, Sopore in Baramula District, Gori Hakhar in District Kupwara and Marhama and Hasan Noor in district Anantnag. These investments range from cardboard boxes, IT units to cold storage units.
Officials said these industrial estates are under development for infrastructure like roads, drainage, fencing and other utilities. “The 1368 applications from local investors need an estimated 13000 kanals of land, and will generate an investment of Rs 13000 crore,” officials said, adding applications for building hotels, workshops, schools and colleges were not accepted.
Officials in the government said that the new industrial policy which offered subsidies on capital investments, land and tax was seen as an instrument in attracting outside investments, but the investors did not show keen interest in the Valley due to connectivity issues, erratic electricity and uncertain situation in the Valley.
They said the demand for industrial land within the Jammu division was uneven as districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua saw a surge of interest from international industrialists like Ceylon Beverages of former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, Kandhari Beverages but the districts of Udhampur and Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar was subdued and poor.
