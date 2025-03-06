ETV Bharat / business

Kashmir Attracted Only 4 Outside Investments After 2019, Of Them EMAAR's Stuck In The System

A banner of the upcoming Mall of Srinagar by EMAAR on the outskirts of Kashmir capital. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government received more than 2,500 applications from investors after it unveiled a new industrial and land allotment policy following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

However, the policy could attract only four non-local investors who showed interest in setting up industries in the union territory while the rest were local investors.

The cold response from the non-local investors comes despite Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration hosting a major Global Business Summit and a high level delegation from the United Arab Emirates in 2021 in Srinagar.

According to the official data and sources in the J&K Industries and Commerce Department’s Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) and State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO), 2,500 applications of potential investors were cleared by the Divisional Level Appraisal Committee.

Sources said SICOP made 821 allotments in Kashmir to investors of which only one was non-local. These allotments involved a land of 1,710 kanals in different industrial estates, and a proposed investment of Rs 3,254 crore. However, of these, only 452 filed premium for land while the allotment for 325 companies was cancelled.

Sources said that the SIDCO received 200 applications for investment, of which only three were from non-locals which were allotted land in the Valley. One of them is a dry cleaning factory, with an investment of Rs 1.99 crore. The firm has been allotted 4 kanals of land at Sempore on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The allotted land in Sempora on the outskirts of Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Milli Trust of Bihar has been allotted 160 kanals of land in the same area, where it is constructing a 1000-bed hospital-cum-medical college.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has been allotted 40 kanals of land at Hariparigam in Pulwama district for setting up a cold storage unit, sources told ETV Bharat.