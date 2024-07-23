It's Growth-Oriented Budget: FICCI President Dr Anish Shah

New Delhi : Commenting on the Union Budget, Dr Anish Shah, president, FICCI said, “FICCI congratulates the Finance Minister for delivering a growth-oriented budget that has delivered both short term demand stimulus and actions focused on medium to long term growth imperatives, while maintaining fiscal discipline. The budget is inclusive, with a strong thrust on quality job creation and skilling. It also strikes a balance between agriculture and manufacturing, in addition to services.”

He said that there is continuity in policy announcements and the focus on simplification and ease of doing business, boost to manufacturing, focus on research and innovation, thrust on public capex, use of technology, support to women, farmers and MSMEs, and promoting sustainability are the key themes that resonate once again in the Union Budget proposals.

“The focus areas of budget are very much in line with the FICCI’s key priorities for the industry and we are happy to note that many of FICCI’s suggestions have been considered in this budget, as seen in the proposals for accelerating agriculture research, enhancing participation of women workforce in manufacturing, factor market reforms for improving manufacturing competitiveness as well as measures to promote green economy,” he added.

Subhrakant Panda, Immediate Past President, FICCI, said, “I feel it is a growth oriented budget. The government’s focus is on infrastructure development and focus on promoting domestic manufacturing and export competitiveness is a good initiative."