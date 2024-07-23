ETV Bharat / business

It's Growth-Oriented Budget: FICCI President Dr Anish Shah

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

FICCI said the focus on simplification and ease of doing business, boost to manufacturing, focus on research and innovation, thrust on public capex, use of technology, support to women, farmers and MSMEs, and promoting sustainability are the key themes that resonate once again in this Union Budget proposals.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi : Commenting on the Union Budget, Dr Anish Shah, president, FICCI said, “FICCI congratulates the Finance Minister for delivering a growth-oriented budget that has delivered both short term demand stimulus and actions focused on medium to long term growth imperatives, while maintaining fiscal discipline. The budget is inclusive, with a strong thrust on quality job creation and skilling. It also strikes a balance between agriculture and manufacturing, in addition to services.”

He said that there is continuity in policy announcements and the focus on simplification and ease of doing business, boost to manufacturing, focus on research and innovation, thrust on public capex, use of technology, support to women, farmers and MSMEs, and promoting sustainability are the key themes that resonate once again in the Union Budget proposals.

“The focus areas of budget are very much in line with the FICCI’s key priorities for the industry and we are happy to note that many of FICCI’s suggestions have been considered in this budget, as seen in the proposals for accelerating agriculture research, enhancing participation of women workforce in manufacturing, factor market reforms for improving manufacturing competitiveness as well as measures to promote green economy,” he added.

Subhrakant Panda, Immediate Past President, FICCI, said, “I feel it is a growth oriented budget. The government’s focus is on infrastructure development and focus on promoting domestic manufacturing and export competitiveness is a good initiative."

New Delhi : Commenting on the Union Budget, Dr Anish Shah, president, FICCI said, “FICCI congratulates the Finance Minister for delivering a growth-oriented budget that has delivered both short term demand stimulus and actions focused on medium to long term growth imperatives, while maintaining fiscal discipline. The budget is inclusive, with a strong thrust on quality job creation and skilling. It also strikes a balance between agriculture and manufacturing, in addition to services.”

He said that there is continuity in policy announcements and the focus on simplification and ease of doing business, boost to manufacturing, focus on research and innovation, thrust on public capex, use of technology, support to women, farmers and MSMEs, and promoting sustainability are the key themes that resonate once again in the Union Budget proposals.

“The focus areas of budget are very much in line with the FICCI’s key priorities for the industry and we are happy to note that many of FICCI’s suggestions have been considered in this budget, as seen in the proposals for accelerating agriculture research, enhancing participation of women workforce in manufacturing, factor market reforms for improving manufacturing competitiveness as well as measures to promote green economy,” he added.

Subhrakant Panda, Immediate Past President, FICCI, said, “I feel it is a growth oriented budget. The government’s focus is on infrastructure development and focus on promoting domestic manufacturing and export competitiveness is a good initiative."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUDGET 2024FICCIANISH SHAHECONOMYBUDGET 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.