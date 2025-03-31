ETV Bharat / business

ITR-2 Filing: Understanding The Enhanced Excel-Based Utility

Krishnanand

The Income Tax Department has recently introduced an upgraded Excel-based utility designed to simplify the filing of ITR-2, specifically tailored for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not derive income from business or profession. This update, released on March 25, 2025, as Utility Excel-Based (Version 1.11), marks a significant step towards making the tax filing process more efficient and user-friendly.

Section 139(1) of the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961, mandates that companies, firms, individuals, and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) file income tax returns if their total income in a financial year exceeds the maximum tax-exempt amount

Updated Excel-Based Utility for ITR-2 Filing

The core purpose of this enhanced Excel-based utility is to provide taxpayers with a structured and organized tool to prepare and file their ITR-2 returns. The new tool aims to reduce the complexities associated with manual calculations and data entry, thereby minimizing the potential for errors.

This tool is particularly beneficial for those individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) whose income sources include salary, house property, capital gains, and other categories that fall under the purview of ITR-2, but who do not engage in business or professional activities.

Key Features and Updates

The most notable update in Version 1.11 is the inclusion of support for filing under Section 139(8A). This crucial addition allows taxpayers to amend their previously filed returns, addressing any discrepancies or omissions that may have occurred.

This new feature in the recently launched Excel-based utility provides a safety net, enabling taxpayers to rectify errors and ensure compliance without facing severe penalties.

Gradual improvement in the Excel-based utilities for taxpayers

Date of Release of Latest Version of Utility (Version 1.11): March 25, 2025.

Date of Release of First Version of Utility: April 1, 2024.

These dates highlight the ongoing efforts of the Income Tax Department to refine and update the utility, reflecting a commitment to continuous improvement and responsiveness to taxpayer needs. The JSON Schema releases are vital for developers and software providers who build ITR filing tools, ensuring compatibility and data integrity.

How the Enhanced Excel Utility Simplifies ITR-2 Filing?

The Excel-based utility is designed to streamline the process.

It provides a structured format for data entry and automates calculations for various income categories. Moreover, the new utility facilitates the arrangement of financial information, thereby offering a user-friendly interface that simplifies navigation.