ETV Bharat / business

I-T Department Clarifies Last Date Of ITR Filing Sep 15 Amid Social Media Buzz On Deadline Extension

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for ITR filing for Assessment Year 2025-26 is September 15 and there is no further extension as circulated on social media.

In a late night post on X on September 14, the department termed "fake" a statement in circulation on social media stating that the due date of filing ITRs has been further extended to September 30, 2025. Asking taxpayers to only rely on official updates on @IncomeTaxIndia, it said "The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025".

A host of chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the past couple of days claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches while making tax payment and downloading AIS (Annual Information Statement).

"The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser," the I-T department said in reply to one such post on Monday morning.

Replying to X posts claiming issues with uploading ITR and tax payment, the department has been asking individuals to share their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to e-mail id orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.