Israeli Finance Minister To Begin 3-Day India Visit Today, Bilateral Investment Treaty On The Cards

New Delhi: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is leading a delegation for his three-day visit to India today, during which India and Israel are expected to sign a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which would prepare a common ground for a free trade agreement (FTA) to boost trade between the two countries.

He is expected to meet his counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. Besides Delhi, the Israeli finance minister will also visit Mumbai and the GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

"This visit aims to deepen Israel's economic and financial ties with India through bilateral meetings and to prepare common ground for some of the key agreements, including bilateral investment treaty and FTA," PTI reported, quoting sources in the national capital.

"Both countries have been negotiating a draft bilateral investment treaty and have concluded the negotiations. The finance ministers are expected to sign the BIT during the visit," they said.

The BIT between the two countries assures appropriate protection to Israeli investors in India and Indian investors in Israel, in light of relevant international precedents and practices.

It is likely to increase the comfort level and boost the confidence of investors by assuring a minimum standard of treatment and non-discrimination, while providing for an independent forum for dispute settlement through arbitration.

The BIT also provides for protection to investments from expropriation, transparency, transfers and compensation for losses, sources said. Israel has signed BITs with over 15 countries since 2000, including the UAE, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, and South Africa.

"BIT reflects both nations' shared commitment towards enhancing economic cooperation and creating a more robust and resilient investment environment. The BIT is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments, benefiting businesses and economies in both countries," a source said.