Iron Ore Requirement To Reach 437 Million Tons By 2030-31 In India

New Delhi: Iron ore, which serves as the primary raw material for the steel industry in India, its requirement is estimated to be at 437 million tons by 2030-31.

The iron ore reserves in the country are primarily composed of two main varieties: haematite and magnetite.

Hematite serves multiple purposes across different industries. In the steel sector, it acts as a fundamental component for the creation of iron and steel. Similarly, magnetite is crucial for steel manufacturing.

There is sufficient reserve of iron ore in the country to meet the current demand/consumption by the domestic steel industry.

Notably, the production of iron ore in Financial Year 2024 was more than 270 million tons, and the exports were approximately 46 million tons. The import was 4.9 million tons.

The government has taken various steps to increase production and availability of iron ore, which inter alia include mining and mineral policy reforms to ensure enhanced production, as per the Union Ministry of Mines.

According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Mines, in the Financial Year 2025-26, the iron ore production recorded till June across the country is 7,51,20,509 tons.

Out of these, the highest production of iron ore was recorded from Odisha. The state recorded production of 3,83,90,353 ton, followed by Chhattisgarh at 1,22,04,432 ton and Karnataka at 1,16,11,378 ton.

Among the other states, the production of iron ore recorded during the said period, Madhya Pradesh 27,96,630 ton, Jharkhand 53,59,766 ton, Maharashtra 40,40,467 ton and Rajasthan 3,24,247 ton.

"As per the National Steel Policy, the annual steel demand is estimated to reach 230 million tons by 2030-31. Accordingly, iron ore requirement in 2030-31 is estimated at 437 metric tons in the policy," the Union Ministry of Mines said.

Regarding a survey about the total iron ore reserves in the country, it said, "Mineral assessment/ discovery is a continuous process. For mineral survey in the country, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is the nodal agency to formulate exploration programmes of various agencies through the Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB)."

"The GSI has taken up exploration of different mineral commodities and prioritized its exploration activities following the guidelines of the United Nations Framework Classification with an aim to augment resources for various mineral commodities, including iron ore in different parts of the country. During the last 5 years, from Field Season 2020-21 to Field Season 2024-25, GSI has taken up 31 mineral exploration projects on iron ore in various parts of the country," the Union Ministry of Mines said.

As far as reserves are concerned, the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) publishes the National Mineral Inventory of mineral resources in the country, it added.

