Investors Become Poorer By Rs 9 Lakh Cr As Markets See Free Fall

New Delhi: Investors' wealth tumbled by Rs 9 lakh crore on Friday, in tandem with a sharp decline in the domestic equity market, where the benchmark Sensex plunged 1,414 points following a bearish trend in global equities. Fresh tariff threats that ignited global trade war fears and relentless foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge tumbled 1,414.33 points or 1.90 per cent to settle at 73,198.10. During the day, it cracked 1,471.16 points or 1.97 per cent to 73,141.27. Following the sharp decline in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 9,08,798.67 crore to Rs 3,84,01,411.86 crore (USD 4.39 trillion).

Falling for the eighth straight day, the NSE Nifty slumped 420.35 points or 1.86 per cent to 22,124.70. From its record peak of 85,978.25 hit on September 27 last year, the BSE benchmark index is down 12,780.15 points or 14.86 per cent. The Nifty dropped 4,152.65 points or 15.80 per cent from its lifetime high of 26,277.35 hit on September 27, 2024.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by a whopping Rs 93.91 lakh crore from last year September's record high of Rs 4,77,93,022.68 crore.

"Domestic investors went into a panic mode and offloaded equities at will, as weak global market cues sparked a major sell-off causing benchmark indices to crash nearly 2 per cent. There is a lot of discomfort amongst the investors over Trump announcing imposition of import levies on several nations.

"Also concerns over slowing economic growth, earnings coming in below expectations, and lingering foreign investors selling have been driving bearish trends at regular intervals," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said. From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra slumped over 6 per cent followed by IndusInd Bank which tanked more than 5 per cent.