Invest UP Plans To Pitch For Investment In Tier 2 And Tier 3 Cities

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities to ramp up the investment. A conclave was organised in Lucknow on Tuesday with the aim of promoting the Global Competence Centre (GCC) Policy 2024 and increasing investment. Leaders of big IT companies, global investors, policy makers and representatives of multinational companies participated in it.
The conclave was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. He said that Noida-Greater Noida region is emerging as a Global Competence Centre (GCC) hub. The second and third-tier cities of the state are also developing rapidly. Jhansi in Bundelkhand is being developed as the industrial centre of the future by developing the land bank.
"Uttar Pradesh has become one of the first-choice states for setting up commercial offices and industrial units, due to competitive incentives and a supportive business environment. There is also a plan to build a new city like Noida in Bundelkhand, which will boost regional development," said Manoj Singh.
The Chief Secretary said that now businesses are rapidly moving towards new urban centres. "Very few economies of the world have doubled their size in such a short time, and Uttar Pradesh has achieved it. If we strengthen the agriculture sector further, then we can increase the state's GDP manyfold. Along with this, we can ensure inclusive and sustainable development," added Singh.
About 20 companies participated in the workshop, including SRK Gamechangers, Standard Chartered Bank, Sw-India, Takyon Networks Pvt Ltd, TCS, Trident, Usinfoundation, Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd, Deloitte, US India, HCL, Microsoft, Amhek, SETI, Venture Lift, Ivani, Hi-Tech Medics, EV Booth, Positroi, KNP, Biozenta, JBJM Group and Genrobotics.
During the event, Invest UP's CEO, Vijay Kiran Anand, shared his thoughts with ETV Bharat. He said that UP's GCC has seen large participation from industry big players and senior officials from the state government. They used this platform to share their vision and action plan for the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Getting first-hand input from the industry giants during these discussions will help in understanding the requirements and implementing the action plan to make the policy operational. " Any Global player looking to expand in North India beyond the tier 1 cities, we will pitch and push for Uttar Pradesh tier 2 and tier 3 cities," he added.
While discussing the roadmap and action plan for future GCC conferences, it was decided to plan similar events in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. In addition, international think tanks from the United States and Europe will be engaged for roadshows in global cities to attract investments.
Varun Ramanan of Microsoft India highlighted the company's expansion from Hyderabad to Noida and praised Uttar Pradesh's seamless support in approvals, land allotment and subsidies. Amit Verma, Regional Head, North India, NASSCOMM, spoke about the developing GCC ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh and praised the state's policies and efforts to develop the talent of its people.
Housing Department Principal Secretary P. Guruprasad said that a strong infrastructure is essential for a successful GCC ecosystem. Amitabh Tiwari, Principal Consultant and Centre Head, TCS Lucknow, appreciated the state's support in facilitating operations and praised Uttar Pradesh's growing infrastructure, skilled talent and improving urban ecosystem.
Meanwhile, Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi, board member of Trident Group, said that his company is planning to set up a GCC in Noida, which further strengthens Uttar Pradesh's commitment to become the most preferred place by providing all the necessary facilities and infrastructure for industries and IT/ITES sector.
The program was attended by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Government, Amitabh Tiwari, Principal Consultant and Center Head of TCS Lucknow, Amit Verma, Regional Head of NASSCOM North India, Neha Jain, Managing Director of UP Desk, Shashank Chaudhary, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP and Prathamesh Kumar, Vice Chairman of Lucknow Development Authority, representatives of ASSOCHAM, CREDAI, HCL and senior officials of Invest UP.
