Invest UP Plans To Pitch For Investment In Tier 2 And Tier 3 Cities

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities to ramp up the investment. A conclave was organised in Lucknow on Tuesday with the aim of promoting the Global Competence Centre (GCC) Policy 2024 and increasing investment. Leaders of big IT companies, global investors, policy makers and representatives of multinational companies participated in it.

The conclave was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. He said that Noida-Greater Noida region is emerging as a Global Competence Centre (GCC) hub. The second and third-tier cities of the state are also developing rapidly. Jhansi in Bundelkhand is being developed as the industrial centre of the future by developing the land bank.

Top officials speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

"Uttar Pradesh has become one of the first-choice states for setting up commercial offices and industrial units, due to competitive incentives and a supportive business environment. There is also a plan to build a new city like Noida in Bundelkhand, which will boost regional development," said Manoj Singh.

The Chief Secretary said that now businesses are rapidly moving towards new urban centres. "Very few economies of the world have doubled their size in such a short time, and Uttar Pradesh has achieved it. If we strengthen the agriculture sector further, then we can increase the state's GDP manyfold. Along with this, we can ensure inclusive and sustainable development," added Singh.

About 20 companies participated in the workshop, including SRK Gamechangers, Standard Chartered Bank, Sw-India, Takyon Networks Pvt Ltd, TCS, Trident, Usinfoundation, Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd, Deloitte, US India, HCL, Microsoft, Amhek, SETI, Venture Lift, Ivani, Hi-Tech Medics, EV Booth, Positroi, KNP, Biozenta, JBJM Group and Genrobotics.

During the event, Invest UP's CEO, Vijay Kiran Anand, shared his thoughts with ETV Bharat. He said that UP's GCC has seen large participation from industry big players and senior officials from the state government. They used this platform to share their vision and action plan for the state of Uttar Pradesh.